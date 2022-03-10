Windows 11 KB5011493 Cumulative Now Available

like every month Microsoft stays true to its date with cumulative updates. These offer us some functionality and bug fixes. What’s more, they protect us against some vulnerabilities that have been discovered so it is highly recommended to update. We are going to see all the news of the month of March of this patch KB5011493 that elevates Windows 11 to version 22000.556.

What’s new in Windows 11 patch KB5011493

As every month, Microsoft makes our work easier with a video showing the news that comes to the new Build. In this case we have some bug fixes and some new features that will significantly improve our Windows 11 experience.

Now Microsoft Edge and Edge Internet Explorer Mode will share cookies. Also, they have fixed an issue with dialogs in Internet Explorer mode.

On the other hand, they have fixed an issue where pressing F1 in Internet Explorer Edge mode could stop working.

The time and date now appear in the taskbar on multiple monitors.

Languages ​​that read from right to left will now not display left-aligned in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where time zone settings would appear blank for some users.

Inappropriate suggestions will no longer appear all the time. This was happening when hovering over certain areas of the taskbar like Wi-Fi, volume, or battery.

Weather information is now displayed on the taskbar to provide additional information. If we pass the mouse over it we will see the information of the widgets.

Security improvements in Windows including three zero-day vulnerabilities. In addition, we leave you below some of the most important corrected vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-24502: Internet Explorer Security Vulnerability CVE-2022-24508: Vulnerability issue in SMB Server that allowed remote code execution CVE-2022-24512: .NET and Visual Studio fix remote code vulnerability CVE-2022-21990: Remote Desktop removes remote code execution vulnerability CVE-2022-23277: Microsoft Exchange Server mitigates remote code execution issue CVE-2022-24459: Windows Fax and Scanner removes an Elevation of Privilege vulnerability



On Windows alone, 41 vulnerabilities have been fixed. Therefore, as we indicated, it is very interesting to update every month. Correcting these vulnerabilities is of vital importance to ensure the robustness of the system.