Win a Johnny Depp battle against Amber Heard.

The actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Johnny Deppwon a battle against Amber Heard, after a New York judge ordered the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), to present documents of the donations that the actress has made.

The interpreter’s defense “Charlie and the chocolate factory”filed in the Supreme Court of New York, a petition in May so that the ACLU, which has refused to deliver documents that prove the donations made by the actress, be delivered.

The artist promised as part of her divorce to make donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital over 10 years. The actress assures that she has not been “dishonest”, however the ACLU has refused to show her documents.

According to the Daily Mail, the judge, Arthur Engoron, ordered the civil rights organization to present evidence of Heard’s contribution. These documents will not be valid if they are only those that show Amber Heard as an ACLU ambassador.

The information could be used by the actor during the defamation process filed by the actress. It is worth mentioning that Amber Heard She reported him for domestic violence.