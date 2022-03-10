Willow Smith shows her huge new tattoo with which she touches the cosmos

Willow Smith He has shown on several occasions to be a person with special sensitivity to the mystical. The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has been declared cosmos lover Or the feminine divinityfor example, launching her own line of perfumes called ‘Alien Goddess’.

“I’ve always liked everything and anything extraterrestrial,” he told Allure last July. So to pay tribute to her, she has shown on social media her huge new tattoo space themed.

Along the arm has been tattooed a hand that intertwines with the universe, in the form of a spiral. The design of the arm is born as a result of some equations that are extended to give it shape: “My man Raymond Jimenez did it again,” he commented next to the image shared with almost 10 million followers of him.

However, this is not the first to be done, since, together with his mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norristhey got the same tattoo. The members of ‘Red Table Talk’ made a lotus flower in different stages of maturity representing the three generations of the family. For her part, Willow also has a tribute to the Hindu goddess Saraswati in her hand.

Although the reaction of Will Smith, from whom he hid the flower tattoo in the past fearing his reaction, it is very possible that he loves it. This is how the singer told it: “He was actually the reason she was most nervous. I showed it to her and she told me: ‘It’s divine. It’s your decisions and I love you. I’m glad you have something that looks so good.'”

The last tattoo was carried out by the artist Raymond Jimenez in his studio in Los Angeles, who did not miss the opportunity to show the result on his profile. To which Willow commented, “You’re the best!”

