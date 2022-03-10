Will Smith: His worst movie is “a thorn in the [su] side stand”

Will Smith has revealed the “worst” movie he thinks he’s ever starred in.

Throughout his career, Smith has appeared in more than 76 TV shows and movies, but one clearly stood out as a bad experience.

In the series “Actually Me” GQSmith was asked, “In your opinion, what is Will Smith’s worst and best film?”

To which he replied: “For the better, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happiness. For different reasons, those two are almost perfect movies.”

For the worst, he said: “I don’t know, wild wild west is a thorn in my side. Seeing myself in cowboy chaps… I don’t like it.”

In the 1999 film, Smith and Kevin Kline played two Secret Service agents who work together to protect US President Ulysses S Grant (also played by Kline, in a dual role) from danger.

Smith reportedly turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix to star wild wild westwhich was a flop with critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 17 percent approval rating. The review aggregator consensus reads: “Bombastic, manic, and largely laugh-free, wild wild west It’s a rare mistake in which more attention was lavished on the special effects than the script.”

Roger Ebert of The Chicago Sun-Times he gave the film one star, calling it a “comedy dead space”. He added, “You watch in disbelief as the scenes fizzle out and die. The film is pure concept and no content; the elaborate special effects are like watching money burn on screen.”

However, the film did reasonably well at the box office, grossing US$27.7 million (EUR£20.4 million) in its opening weekend and ranking number one at the North American box office.