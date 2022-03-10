Will Smith Didn’t Want an I Am Legend Sequel, But What Made Him Change His Mind

It recently came to light that Will Smith’s hit movie I’m legendwould have a sequel. East 2007 film it conquered the public for its interesting apocalyptic story and obviously for having Will Smith. He quickly became a blockbuster to the point of raise $585 million dollars worldwide. Taking these factors into account, fans expected a continuation but it didn’t happen…until now, 15 years later.

The fans were in for a big surprise, because not only was it confirmed i am legend 2, but the presence of Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan was also confirmed for this new story. Both stars, in addition to acting, will serve as producers and will have the original screenwriter of the first film, Akiva Goldsmann,

I’m legend tells us how the world fell apart when the deadly pandemic (what a coincidence) krippin virus began to infect people and turn them into a zombie luck that can only go out at night, since daylight can damage them. In this context we find the scientific officer Doctor Robert Neville, who has been shown to have immunity to the virus. Robert walks day by day with his dog Sam an abandoned and devastated New York in search of people who may need help, while working on a cure against the Krippin virus.

Smith had made it clear that despite what fans were asking, he was not looking forward to a sequel as the first part seemed enough to him. That’s when Michael comes into the picture. According to Will, the actor in the saga believe he was responsible for motivating him to get the sequel off the ground.

“I got the idea. I can’t talk about that yet. But it’s a really cool concept and Michael was part of creating the idea.”, Smith told Entertainment Tonight. The oscar nominated by king richard He insisted that he was not closed to the idea of ​​a sequel since the first installment was more than enough, but Jordan’s idea ended up motivating him to bring I am Legend back.

As for the film, several details have not yet been specified, such as the start of filming, the premiere date and more, nor has it been made clear how Doctor Robert Neville will be in the story, since for the closure of the story sacrifice.

