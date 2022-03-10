Will Smith Didn’t Want an I Am Legend Sequel, But What Made Him Change His Mind

It recently came to light that Will Smith’s hit movie I’m legendwould have a sequel. East 2007 film it conquered the public for its interesting apocalyptic story and obviously for having Will Smith. He quickly became a blockbuster to the point of raise $585 million dollars worldwide. Taking these factors into account, fans expected a continuation but it didn’t happen…until now, 15 years later.

The fans were in for a big surprise, because not only was it confirmed i am legend 2, but the presence of Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan was also confirmed for this new story. Both stars, in addition to acting, will serve as producers and will have the original screenwriter of the first film, Akiva Goldsmann,

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker