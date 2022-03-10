Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan prepare the sequel to Soy Leyenda-11Noticias.com

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are in the first preparations for the production of the second part of the film I Am Legend.

The 2007 film, an adaptation of Richard Mateson’s novel of the same name, grossed nearly $585 million. Now, the protagonist is preparing, together with Jordan (who acted in Black Panther and the last of Creed), a new installment of this saga, of which little is known until now.

Until now, the producer Warner Bros confirmed to the press that the script will be in charge of Akiva Goldsman (from A Beautiful Mind).

Will Smith would return, in principle, to put himself in the shoes of the scientist Robert Neville. The first part of the film shows how the world has been depopulated by a deadly virus that turns people into ferocious mutants during the year 2012.

In this desolate world, Neville tries to develop the cure, and seeks to reach the refugee camp with a possible solution to save humanity.

