Why is Kourtney Kardashian quitting reality TV and moving out of town?

kourtney kardashian She has several plans for the future, including her upcoming wedding with her fiancé Travis Barker, however, among all the changes that are coming in her life, the famous also contemplates the stop doing reality shows and move out of town. Why will you do it? This was what the businesswoman said in an interview.

Kourtneythe oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, rose to fame by starring in the famous reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, a program that aired in 2007 and came to an end in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons. From there, the family won world fame and recognition and I place all its members among the most famous and controversial people in the world.

Related news

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Quitting Reality Shows in 5 Years and Moving Out of Town

As a result of the Kourtney Kardashian’s experience with KUWTK I declare that He will stop doing reality shows in 5 years and will move from Los Angelesso he said in the middle Variety. The reason for this decision? Kris Jenner’s daughter she wants to live away from the cameras and the crews that film her and follow her everywhere.

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The model also stated that she can visualize her career away from that environment and believes that the reality show from Hulu might be the last thing I do and that reflects what your personality is in front of a camera. “I see myself living in another city…I don’t think I’ll see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably imagine myself just living”.

Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

admitted that recent years inKeeping Up With The Kardashians” became “a really toxic place” for her because she felt exhausted. kourtney kardashian assured that the reality show ended for multiple reasons: “I think we were all ready to move on to something else.”