Why did Katty Perry walk off the set of ‘American Idol’? | People | Entertainment

The American artist Katy Perry left the set during the last episode of the American Idol program, after her fellow judges rejected one of the participants.

“Grace, I think you shine a lot because of all your charm, you are beautiful and if you trust us, if you listen to us and try hard, I think we can get to the next level with you. You have a yes from me,” she told the contestant, while Lionel Richie told the young singer to hone her skills before applying again in the future.

But who is the young woman who applied to be part of American Idol? She was the granddaughter of the iconic Aretha Franklin, the soul, R&B and gospel singer nicknamed Lady Soul or Queen of soul.

The teenager of the legendary singer is called Grace Franklin. She auditioned on the popular American talent show, but Lionel Richie and Luke Byron chose not to advance her to the next round. But Perry was wowed by the 15-year-old singer’s performances.

the girl sang Killing Me Softly With His Song and Ain’t No Wayand argued his case before the other judges.

Richie told him, “I’m going to talk to you like Uncle Richie and your grandmother used to talk to me. His phrase was: ‘If you’re not ready for me, baby, don’t come near me. Now, you’re 15 years old, you have the family lineage, okay? What we have to do is dedicate time and some work so that it is up to the task”.

Because Byron also gave her the negative of the vote, the interpreter of Dark Horse, I Kissed a Girl and Roar, seemed surprised by the decision to deny Franklin further progress in the competition. “Give him a chance, give him a chance. I’m sure Aretha wasn’t Aretha when she walked into the room, but someone said, ‘Yes, I want to work with you, I want to develop you, you’ve got something!’ It has a lot of charm! She may be a bit shy. I’ll lie down on the floor. I quit this program! I’m going to the bar,” Perry said walking away with a drink in her hands.

“Something is wrong with his ears! You are all crazy!” Perry added as he walked away from the set.

Despite voting no, Richie had plenty of positive feedback for Franklin, telling her that he didn’t want to see her “spoil” and that he was “optimistic” about her future prospects.

Grace’s reactions

In a video uploaded on March 4, Grace Franklin, accompanied by her father and Aretha’s son Kecalf, tells TMZ: “At the time I was turned down to go to Hollywood, I was pretty disappointed… but they were Judge Lionel Richie’s words made him realize that there is a silver lining to all of this.”

“Lionel mentioned that he didn’t want her to stumble too early in her career, something he noticed happens to some younger singers. She took her words to heart, coming from a place of love and concern.”

Grace says, “I’m a good artist, I know, but I know I need to work on some things.”

Kecalf couldn’t be more proud of his daughter, saying she is fearless for stepping out of her comfort zone and pursuing her dreams.