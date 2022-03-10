There is practically nothing left for the most important and mediatic film awards to celebrate their big party. the red carpet returns after a difficult year for theaterswith major commercial failures and postponed releases, but with the hope of a box office recovery thanks to titles such as Spider-Man: No way home or batman. As far as criticism is concerned, it had been a long time since a batch of such varied and splendid films had been remembered. But above all, what we are is before the year of streaming. Of the ten Best Picture nominees, five are available to watch on digital platforms. Regarding the differences with last year, the Academy recovers the figure of the host. Who will be the presenter of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony?

During the last months there have been several names that have sounded to lead the gala. British comedian Ricky Gervais, who has presented the Golden Globes on several occasions, or Marvel star Tom Holland. The latter could have mounted a Hugh Jackman-like show in 2019, as the young actor is an exceptional dancer. In the meantime, the humorist Pete Davidson or the man of action also sounded Dwayne Johnson.

Finally, none of those names has been able to be the presenter of the 2022 Oscar ceremony and they will be Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the trio in charge at different periods of the night of guiding viewers and the public towards the nominations and future winners of the gala. This trio of comedians will take to the stage of the Los Angeles Dolby Theaterin the 94th edition of these coveted statuettes.

Who are these three comedians?

Amy Schumer is an actress and comedian who, after several Emmy nominations, won the award in 2015 for his show on Comedy Central. Anti-Semitism is something that according to her has haunted her since childhood, since her father is Jewish. Her next project is the dramatic series The Humans. Regina Hall is an American actress, known for having participated in the saga of Scary Movie and in several humorous productions in a long career.

Finally, Wanda Skye won the Emmy in 1999 for writing the script for The Chris Rock show and in 2004, the media Entertainment Weekly considered it as one of the 25 funniest people in the United States.