Who was Macho Camacho, staunch rival of JC Chávez who was assassinated in Puerto Rico

Héctor “Macho” Camacho was one of the greatest boxers in Puerto Rico (Photo: Instagram/@hector_macho_camacho)

Mexico and Puerto Rico have engaged in one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of the boxing. Both countries held one of the most remembered battles in the gloves of Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho. The step of the Mexican was already widely recognized in the sports world. However, Puerto Rican’s recordits qualities and the fact that never having touched the canvasgenerated great expectation around his career.

The May 24, 1962Isla del Encanto saw the birth, in the Bayamón region, of one of its greatest figures in boxing. Hector Luis Camacho Matias. The nickname of Male He accompanied him since before venturing into the sport of gloves, because his father called him that way because he was the youngest of his five daughters and sons. At an early age he followed the path of several countrymen and his family immigrated to New York where he continued his studies.

It was in the United States when he had your first contact with the gloves. Before adolescence, Hector was involved in the practice of karate and boxing. However, his indiscipline, as well as the context of violence that prevailed in the streets of New York, forced him to use his contact techniques in various street fights. As a result, was arrested at age 15 for his involvement in one of the episodes.

Julio César Chávez could not send the Puerto Rican boxer to the canvas (Photo: Capture of YouTube / Golpes de Poder)

Upon leaving, chose to dedicate himself to boxing discipline with a wide recognition of its qualities in the street. As an amateur he had one of the best careers among the athletes of his country, because he made three Golden Gloves championshipsas well as a championship in the 112 and 119 pounds. His good pace catapulted him into the professional field as soon as he was 18 years old.

The September 12, 1980, at the Felt Forum in New York City, made his debut against American David Brown. The result throughout four rounds was favorable to him by way of decision. From that moment on, Camacho built a solid careerhis controversial personality inside and outside the ring, as well as the peculiar trait of never having touched the canvas.

The Male it had all the necessary elements to achieve renown in the ensogados. He seasoned each and every one of his fights with controversial, daring and threatening statements his rivals at press conferences. Although Julio César Chávez came to classify him as one of his most “talkative” rivals, Héctor Camacho knew how to back up his words in the ring.

Óscar de la Hoya also defeated “Macho” Camacho (Photo: Capture from YouTube/DAZN Boxing)

The leading role of the Puerto Rican on the stage fell on his courage, daring and strength for the execution of their combinations. However, he also knew how to use his speed, skill and good management of the waist to sneak and elude the best punchers who sought to take him down. The Male never lost none of their fights by way of knockout.

Six were the characters who managed to beat him on the cards, among them are Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar de la Hoya. To the Mexican Grand Champion and to golden-boy sought to take away the championship endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC), but didn’t get it. Despite this, he established himself as monarch of the world in the categories of super feather, light and super light.

In his career he also managed to turn around renowned boxers of the stature of Edwin Rosario, Felix Trinidad, Roberto Stone hands Duran on two occasions and his own Sugar Ray Leonard. At the end of his professional career, he consolidated a history of 79 wins, with 38 knockouts; six losses, all of them by decision; as well as three draws.

María Matías, mother of the former boxer, celebrated the arrest of the alleged murderers of her son (Photo: Twitter/@Justicia_PR)

In the twilight of his career and the few years he lived in retirement, drugs and conflicts clouded his peculiar personality. On a couple of occasions he went to jail, the first time for trying to rob an electronics store and carrying ecstasy, the last time for an accusation of child abuse against one of his children. Despite this, the Male managed to recover and returned to the public eye thanks to television programs.

The November 20, 2012the Male and his childhood friend Adrián Mojica were victims of a direct attack. One of the percussive bullets from a Jeep truck went through his jaw and damaged his fifth and sixth vertebrae, as well as the carotid artery. The injury kept him hospitalized for four days, although his diagnosis was not encouraging.

The Male lost the battle on November 24, 2012. After ten years, the authorities reported the capture of the possible perpetrators of his murder in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

KEEP READING:

The fantasy play of Tecatito Corona with Sevilla that was close to the goal

This was Raúl Jiménez’s goal with which he returned to ownership of the Wolves

Checo Pérez: more than 100 laps and an accident for the Mexican in the Bahrain tests