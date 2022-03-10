Who is Cyclops in ‘The Masked Singer’? Here’s everything we know so far

ads

We don’t know about you, but we’re gearing up for the new season of The Masked Singer and we couldn’t be more excited! While the concept of the show remains the same, Season 7 will sort contestants into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Among the members of Team Bad is Cyclops, a one-eyed green monster willing to go above and beyond to win the singing competition. Now, superfans of the Fox original series already have some guesses as to who is beyond the 10-foot beast. Who could it be? Here’s everything we know so far.

Source: FoxCyclops on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

While there aren’t many formal clues yet to Cyclops’ true identity, here’s what we do know:

The first official clue is a treasure map with an X marking the spot. “Maybe it’s a case of sea legs, but I think I’m finally getting this,” says Cyclops as he appears on screen. Cyclops also states that he is evil and “a creeper” with only “a peeper”. Cyclops on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don’t know for sure who is behind Cyclops’ mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

After seeing the treasure map, several people seem to think that Cyclops is Sean Astin. If you recall, Sean played Mikey in 1985’s The Goonies, a movie that centers on a group of kids who go on an adventure after discovering an old treasure map. Others believe that he is Johnny Depp, as he played Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

William Zabka, Johnny Depp and Sean Astin

Other guesses for Cyclops include:

William Zabka Nicolas Cage Jack Black Tom Holland

Hopefully we’ll get more hints soon and hear Cyclops sing because we definitely need a better understanding of his character before we can really discern who’s behind the mask.

So who is Cyclops in ‘The Masked Singer’? The answer is…

Cyclops hasn’t been revealed on the show yet, but we’ll be sure to update as soon as they are!

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8pm EST on Fox.

