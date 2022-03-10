Who are the children of Elon Musk? The names, ages and mothers of his 7 children.

ads

Elon Musk’s progeny continues to grow.

The Tesla mogul and his on-and-off partner Grimes secretly welcomed their second child together, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021.

The baby with an unusual name, who goes by Y, joins Musk’s other six children: Griffin, Xavier, Kai, Saxon, Damian and X.

Meet the billionaire businessman’s children and their mothers below.

nevada alexander musk

After marrying in January 2000, Musk and Canadian author Justine Wilson welcomed their son Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at 10 weeks.

Griffin and Xaiver Musk Elon Musk clowning around with his older sons in this photo from 2017. amberheard/Instagram

After losing their firstborn, Musk and Wilson turned to IVF to grow their family. She gave birth to twins Griffin and Xavier Musk in April 2004. The boys are now 17 years old.

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

The former couple also used IVF to welcome triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian in January 2006. The trio are now 16 years old.

Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008 and share custody of their five children.

X AE A-XII Musk Musk welcomed his youngest son, X, in 2020.

After two marriages to “Westworld” star Talulah Riley and a brief relationship with actress Amber Heard, Musk began dating singer Grimes in May 2018. She gave birth to their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. X is now 1 year old.

X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law by not being part of the English alphabet, forcing her parents to change her name.

Page Six exclusively reported in September 2021 that Musk and Grimes had parted ways.

Musk Exa Dark Siderael

Grimes revealed in March 2022 that she and the SpaceX founder had welcomed their first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021. They gave her the nickname Y after their other child was named X.

Grimes referred to Musk as her “boyfriend” in the bombshell Vanity Fair interview, though she called their relationship “fluid.” However, hours after the cover story was published, she tweeted that they had since broken up again.

