Where to place flamingo garden decorations in Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 14 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to place garden ornaments from flamingos at two specific points on the map: Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where to place flamingo garden ornaments in Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans:



What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must place a total of five flamingo garden decorations in Magnificent Mansion and / or Colorful Caravans:

Locations where we should place flamingo garden decorations

Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Colorful Caravans



In the southwestern part of the area, next to the portable toilet.

Next to the campfire where the reset van is, in the northwest part of the area.

Next to the blue motorhome, in the northeast part of the area.

Next to the orange motorhome, southeast of the area.

There are two by the campfire next to the white and purple RVs, southeast of the area.

There are two next to the metal RV to the south of the area.

Flamingo Garden Ornament Locations in Magnificent Mansion

At the west entrance to the area.

There are two on the west side of the fountain in the center of the area.

In the kind of roundabout between the garage and the mansion to the southeast of the area.

There are two at the east entrance to the hedge maze north of the mansion.

There are two in the hedge maze north of the mansion: one to the south, and one to the north.

For put up a flamingo garden ornamentsimply we approach her silhouetteand press the corresponding button or key.