Where are dumpsters in Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 14 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to let’s hide in a Dumpster at two specific points on the map: Tilted towers and The Daily Bugle. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “hide in a container from Tilted Flats and The Daily Bugle“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are the dumpsters in Pisos Picados and The Daily Bugle:



Where are the dumpsters in Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must hide in a dumpster in Tilted Flats and another in The Daily Bugle:

We have to hide in a dumpster at each of these locations

Dumpster locations at The Daily Bugle

Northeast outer corner of the northeasternmost block of buildings.

East facade of the northeasternmost block of buildings.

Southeast outer corner of the most southeastern block of buildings.

Northeast corner of The Daily Bugle building.

Dumpster Locations in Pisos Picados



In the metal fenced compound northwest of the gas station south of Tilted Floors.

On the northeast exterior facade of the building just north of the gas station (see the previous point).

East of the park to the west of the area.

In the northwest corner of the soccer field to the northwest of the area.

On the north façade of the inverted L-shaped building to the northeast of the area.

South of the two residential buildings to the east of the area.

On the northwest façade of the garage/mechanic shop building in the center of the area.

On the northwest façade of the Pozo de Pizza Restaurant building. It is reached through the interior alleys of the center of Pisos Picados.

Just north of the previous dumpster, through the inner alleys of Tilted Towers center.

Just west of the previous dumpster, through the inner alleys of Tilted Towers center.

For hide in a dumpstersimply we approach himand press the corresponding button or key.

This is what the dumpsters look like we can hide in

Remember that we can only hide in garbage containers whose lid is open.