Where are Chonker Circuit and Towering Bridge to reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Fortnite?

One of the challenges/missions of the week 14 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to reach speed from 65 miles per hour with any vehicle at two specific points on the map: Chonker Circuit or towering bridge. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are Chonker Circuit and Imposing Bridge:



Where are Chonker Circuit and Imposing Bridge in Fortnite Season 1?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must reach a speed of 65 miles per hour with a vehicle of any type in the Chonker Circuit or Imposing Bridge. These are the two places on the map where we must complete this task:

Locations where we have to reach 65 mph with a vehicle

In any of the two places marked on the previous map we should be able to find vehicles of various types. Please note that Four Whiplash sports cars with off-road tires will always be on the starting grid at Circuit de Chonkerso that going here is a way to guarantee that we will be able to complete the mission. Once we’re inside a vehicle, we just throttle (and turbo, in the case of the Whiplash) until we hit 65 miles per hour.

We reached over 65 MPH at Chonker Circuit driving a Whiplash

Technically we can complete the mission with any type of vehicle (including speedboats)though indeed the ideal is to use a land vehicle (car, sports car, truck or van). Within the land vehicles, the fastest and the one with the highest acceleration is the Whiplash sports car. We will find them randomly throughout the island, although, as we mentioned in the paragraph above, at the exit of the Chonker Circuit we will always find four.