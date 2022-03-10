WhatsApp will have a new tool to blur photos

One of the many advantages offered WhatsApp is that it is constantly updated, which means that new functions and tools are frequently added to the platform instant messaging.

On this occasion, we tell you about a new tool that the application is preparing, which will help blur certain parts of images, without the need to resort to an external app, but directly from WhatsApp.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, this tool will arrive in the new WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.7.1 through the Google Play beta program. Although they clarified that it is not a new function, since since January they have been testing new functions in the latest beta of their Android app, in its version 2.22.3.5.

In general, there are two new brushes, possibly three, with which you can write or draw on the images from the application itself or edit video, it will also have a blur option.

In the new beta version of WhatsApp for Android, you can share photos with other contacts by previously blurring certain sensitive details, such as a phone number.

So, like the other new functions, it will be a matter of time before this tool is available to all users of the instant messaging platform. We only recommend that you keep your application updated, which you can do from the Play Store.

