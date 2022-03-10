What to watch today on TV? Thursday, March 10, 2022 | Television

11.45 / The 2

‘Alaska, land of gold’

North to Alaska. United States, 1960 (116 minutes). Director: Henry Hathaway. Cast: John Wayne, Stewart Granger.

Adventures in the West and, above all, a lot of humor, in an old-fashioned film. Henry Hathaway films with conviction and energy the adventures of John Wayne and Stewart Granger as gold prospectors in Alaska. As they get into all kinds of fights and seduce beautiful women, the viewer has a great time.

14.25 / Hollywood

‘Taxi driver’

USA, 1976 (110 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel.

Despite the controversy that arose in its day, the narrative commitment of Taxi driver It couldn’t be more transparent: a hallucinated trip to the moral rottenness of a society. The protagonist of him is an insomniac taxi driver, obsessed by the memories of his ex-combatant in Vietnam, who will fill with violence the disturbance that lives under his appearance of harmless good boy. The images of Martin Scorsese, created by a visceral staging of unusual power, transform him into a mirror that reflects a dehumanized community.

19.30 / The 2

XX Concert of tribute to the victims of terrorism

Presided over by the queen, the XX Concert in tribute to the victims of terrorism is broadcast live for another year on La 2, Radio Clásica and RTVE.es. Organized by the Victims of Terrorism Foundation and sponsored by the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir, it is held at the National Music Auditorium. Under the direction of Pablo González, the program consists of a third movement entitled March 11 of the work Final, by the Zaragoza composer Jesús Torres and Symphony number 9 in D minor, Op.125, by Beethoven.

20.20 / TCM

‘Also the rain’

Spain, 2009 (104 minutes). Director: Iciar Bollain. Cast: Luis Tosar, Raúl Arévalo, Gael García Bernal, Karra Elejalde, Juan Carlos Aduviri.

A good example of angry and committed cinema. Also the rain combines the portrait of a film crew shooting a film in Bolivia about the Spanish conquest of America, and the daily coexistence of its workers. Although the story fails to delve equally into all his characters, Icíar Bollaín’s staging gives off power and visual intelligence.

22.00 / The 2

Geniuses of History, in ‘The flux capacitor’

What is a genius? What role does genius play in society? These are the questions that the philosopher José Carlos Ruiz will address in El condenser de fluzo. In addition, among other contents of the program, Sara Rubayo will start the program talking about the great geniuses that art has given to history, Ignacio Martín Lerma will address the figure of Charles Darwin, who revolutionized the way in which nature is understood, and María Jesús Cava will talk about the great writers who had to mask their identity in order to publish their works.

22.00 / COSMO

Premiere of the series ‘The Newsreader’

the australian series TheNewsreader arrives at COSMO. A production that weaves together some of the most relevant events of the 1980s as it follows the lives of Helen Norville, a star anchorwoman with a reputation for being difficult, and Dale Jennings, a young reporter desperate to become a news anchor. Paired up for three months, both will cover events such as the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle, the commotion generated by Halley’s comet, the AIDS crisis or the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

22.30 / FDF

‘The flight’

USA, 2012 (138 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Denzel Washington, John Goodman, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly.

Robert Zemeckis returns to the real image after several years dedicated to animation and technique motion capture. His return, however, comes with a too predictable film. The flight tells the story of a commercial airline pilot who makes an impossible landing and saves the lives of his passengers, although an investigation reveals that his feat was accomplished despite a reckless blood count of alcohol and cocaine. Zemeckis leaves aside the possible dark corners of the story to deliver a moralistic discourse on redemption.

22.30 / The Sixth

Debate and dialogue in ‘Unexpected encounters’

the new program unexpected encounters, Hosted by Mamen Mendizábal, it will bring together four people every week who, despite being at the opposite ideological poles, will talk about matters of general interest. In this first installment, Mario Vaquerizo, Alberto San Juan, Oriol Junqueras and Ana Iris Simón will be the protagonists to share their points of view on the Catholic faith.

22.40 / The 1

María doubts about her pregnancy, in ‘Cuéntame’

Tonight’s delivery of Tell me it poses conflicts for all its characters. María accumulates doubts about her pregnancy, since she believes that it can harm her professional aspirations. Meanwhile, Mercedes feels overwhelmed by the success of her latest design and Antonio receives an unexpected letter. In addition, Toni believes that Juana has betrayed him and has illegally obtained information.

23.00 / The 2

‘The theme night’ looks towards the figure of Putin

The space the theme night this week changes its broadcast day to Thursday to offer a special edition dedicated to Russia. The documentary Russia, the authoritarian poison looks at how, twenty years after Vladimir Putin’s rise to power, Russia is divided by the rise of a generation that opposes the regime’s growing repression. Later, Wagner: Putin’s mercenaries poses a portrait of the Wagner group, a Russian private militia that acts clandestinely and that the Russian president has denied representing the Russian state, despite the fact that some of its leaders have been decorated by the Kremlin.

23.45 / The 1

Care with a woman’s face, in ‘Current Command’

The report Who takes care of whom? that this week broadcasts current command, shows how, according to the INE, three million families in Spain, 16% of the total, live with someone who requires care. 89% of caregivers are women and most are daughters or wives of the dependent person, according to data from the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and the CSIC. The report focuses on several particular cases as an example of a harsh reality present in Spanish society.

0.55 / Movistar Classics

‘Sullivan’s Travels’

Sullivan’s Travels. USA, 1941 (87 minutes). Director: Preston Sturges. Cast: Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake.

Preston Sturges used the comedy format to deliver slaps to the society of his time; a director who bet on a bittersweet humor that soon turned into sharp criticism. the protagonist of Sullivan’s Travels he is also a film director who succeeds in light comedies, but wants to approach the world of the street and shoot a “serious” movie. And the viewer soon freezes his smile in one of the most bitter visions of the world of cinema ever filmed.

