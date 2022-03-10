What results do Cruz Azul, León and Pumas need to advance to the semifinals in the Concacaf Champions League?

Cruz Azul was the only team to win in the first leg of the quarterfinals; Pumas and León lost by a landslide and are looking for a ‘miracle’ as locals

Cruz Azul was the only one of the three Mexican teams that won in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, as León and Pumas scored goals against MLS teams, so they will look for a “miracle” in the game back in Mexican territory.

León fell 3-0 against the Seattle Sounders as visitors and Ariel Holan’s team was lucky that the win was not more bulky, as they presented one of their worst versions against the MLS club.

Now, what they need is to win the duel by three goals and keep their goal clean to send into overtime, because with this they would tie the overall score and an extension would be played.

In case they concede a goal, they would have to win the game in the Bajío by difference of four goals, that is, 1-5, 2-6, 3-7 and so on, since a Seattle goal forces them to win the game. aggregate by one goal, since in Concacaf the away goal counts as the first tiebreaker.

Pumas is going through the same situation as León, because after losing 3-0 as a visitor against the New England Revolution they are obliged to score at least three goals and not concede any to extend the game into overtime.

If they receive an annotation, they have to win at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario by a difference of four goals and that would give them a direct pass, since overtime could no longer be played because they would win on aggregate by one goal.

Finally, the ‘Machine’ beat Montreal 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium and with their goal at zero they have the advantage for the second leg, since for every goal they score as a visitor, they force the Canadian team to win. by three difference.