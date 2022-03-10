What is Cameron Diaz doing now? His family life after retiring from the cinema: “I never clean my face”

She was for years the highest paid actress in Hollywood. Cameron Diaz was catapulted as the great protagonist of the most iconic films of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s. There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, Something About Vegas, The Sweetest Thing and endless titles that brought him so many economic benefits that in 2018 he decided to move away from the cinema to take care of and enjoy his family life.





Cameron Diaz in ‘There’s Something About Mary’ // Imdb





His marriage and his daughter

Tired of being the center of attention since her debut on the big screen, Diaz put an end in 2018 to one of the most prolific careers in the world of acting.

His wedding with musician Benjamin Madden In 2015, he set out on his way to a more stable and familiar life, which now has as its protagonist her two-year-old daughter Raddix Madden. “People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy,” she said in an interview with Kevin Heart in 2020, assuring that she will keep her daughter away from the media spotlight.





Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden // GTRES





Unlike other actresses who do share family pictures and prints on their social networks, Cameron Diaz does not usually publish anything that has to do with the most private sphere of her personal life. This secrecy was only broken in 2020 when she revealed that she had become a mother with the Guitarist for the band Good Charlotte.

“We feel tremendously happy, blessed and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. We are delighted to share this news, but we also feel an instinct to protect the privacy of our little girl. So We won’t upload any photos or share any details other than the fact that she’s very, very cute!”he said at the time. Being a mother is “the most satisfying” thing that has happened to her in life, she assured in another interview.





Cameron Diaz me to her husband Benji Madden // GTRES





“I have been a victim of objectification and social exploitation”

With perspective and distance What these years away from the cinema and the media focus have given her, Diaz cannot explain how she could have been so subjected to the tyranny of beauty when she was younger.

In a chat with singer Michelle Visage on her new BBC Rule Breakers podcast, the actress acknowledges being victim of stereotypes in terms of feminine beauty. “I have been a victim of the objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected,” she said before admitting that “I myself have bought into that ideology on many occasions.”

“Every day, as an actress, I sat in front of the mirror for hours. It ended up being toxic”, analyzes about the behavior of her past, when she demanded of herself to be perfect. “Suddenly you start criticizing yourself, and you think, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong. My body is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to be like this to him when he has taken me this far?” she ponders.

Now you have 49 years and his physical appearance is the least of his concerns. “I don’t care. Literally the last thing I think about is my appearance,” she clarifies. If before she spent time beauty routines, massages, creams and an endless number of facial ointments, now you don’t spend a single minute of your day to day on these cares. He claims that he has “a billion products” but ignores them. “I don’t do anything. I never clean my face. Twice a month, hopefully”bill.

What he would like is to “stay strong” physically so as not to lose health, especially now facing the age of 50. He will blow out the candles of a new decade on August 30.

He published a book on longevity and another on female bodies

This new lifestyle, much more carefree with its appearance, radically contrasts with two of the books he has published to your name. In 2013 he wrote ‘Love your body: The: The power, the strength and the science to achieve a healthy and wonderful body’, in which he acknowledges that in his youth he was not aware of the importance of healthy eating. “If you are what you eat,” she says, “I was a bean burrito with extra cheese and extra salsa, no onions,” he says in the epilogue.

In 2016 came ‘The Book of Longevity: The Science of Aging, The Biology of Strength and the Privilege of Time’, in which it opens “a new conversation about aging and how to do it with strength, grace, health and wisdom”.

Your wine business

Together with his partner and friend Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz launched in July 2020 the creation, distribution and sale of Avaline wine brand, a drink obtained from organic grapes, without additives and low in sugar. In addition, it is represented as a vegan and environmentally responsible product.