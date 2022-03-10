What happens if I take omeprazole every day?

Stomach upsets are a thing of everydays, this may be due to our diet and our lifestyle, so many people resort to self-medication to relieve their discomfort, but there are many risks of taking omeprazole every day, so medical experts share the studies they have found around this over-the-counter drug.

The omeprazole It is an over-the-counter medicine, that is, a prescription is not required to obtain it, it is used to treat frequent heartburn and gastritis, a disorder that produces heartburn and occurs at least 2 or more days a week in adults and on everything in our country, so there are people who take it all days.

It is estimated that in Mexico up to a quarter of the population suffers from gastritis, partly due to the diet that most of us Mexicans have, but this disorder caused by a bacterium in our esophagus, causes multiple discomforts which are relieved by the omeprazole.

But, according to doctors, when taking omeprazole all days we run serious risks because stomach acid is an important part for the proper absorption of vitamins and nutrients, so by consuming these medications we deprive our body of the absorption of these nutrients, which will cause many health problems.

According to the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology, between 25% and 69% of prescriptions for proton pump inhibitors, such as omeprazole, are inadequate every day. This pump is found in the wall of cells that line the stomach. These cells use the proton pump to produce stomach acid, so their consumption is not recommended. all days.

This will happen in your body if you take Omeprazole every day