What happened? Robert Downey Jr. unfollows all his Marvel teammates

Robert Downey Jr. has played the role of Hombre de Hierro for more than 10 years, and through his participation in numerous feature films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has achieved worldwide recognition and acclaim by fans of the saga.

Now that Downey has finished his legacy by saying goodbye to ‘Avengers: Endgame’, he has decided to focus his career on other film projects and disassociate himself from his heroic past as Tony Stark. But the fans have been shocked to see to what extent, because they have realized that it has unfollowed on Instagram to all his old friends cast, like Chris Evans or Tom Hollandwith whom he had a close friendship.

The fans have verified the “unfollows” of the actor and the networks have burned in a matter of hours due to the impact that he no longer follows those who have been his friends for more than a decade.

Other followers of the prestigious actor were aggressively outraged by the fact that Robert Downey Jr. no longer followed the rest of the Avengers, with whom he even came to get a tattoo:

“Why does @RobertDowneyJr have to be such an idiot? He clearly doesn’t appreciate how far he’s come in life and definitely doesn’t appreciate the people who got him there! Just because you’re famous doesn’t automatically get you a free pass to behave as you want and treat people worse”, declared a fan on Twitter.

Despite the controversy with Marvel, the truth is that the interpreter has stopped following many famous personalities, and that is there is no public figure among the 43 people he now follows on Instagram.

Many fans have noticed that the style of his account has changed drastically towards a business profilesince the description biography encourages people to get involved in the environmental care organization ‘Footprint Coalition’ which the actor founded in 2019.

Some have come to emphasize that it is due to the change of hands of his account, which they assure is not managed by him, so he would not have been the one who decided to stop following them.

“He does not control his social networks, Jimmy used to do it and since he died it is now his representative who has control and is turning them into a business account”. The message refers to Jimmy Rich, the best friend and Robert’s personal assistant who died suddenly in may in a terrible car accident.

Surely you are interested in:

The emotional words of Chris Evans on replacing Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man: “There is no one on this planet”