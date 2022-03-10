What bank CARDS can you process even if you are in the CREDIT BUREAU in 2022? READY

Bad purchasing decisions, poor management of our personal finances or even some emergencies and unforeseen events can be the cause of your being part of the blacklist of the Credit bureauwhich makes it difficult for you to get a credit card.

If this is your case, you need to know that even if you have not had a very good credit behavior that has been reflected in said negative list, there are still options so that you can once again have the plastic from a financial institution. Here we tell you about some options.

What cards do not review the Credit Bureau?

If you are determined to take charge of your financial life and use banking products responsibly, then you should review the following options, considering that although these cards assume the risk by not checking your credit bureau, they do apply higher interest rates and commissions. higher than usual.

Classical Banjio

This card does not check the Credit Bureau and offers you benefits such as the reimbursement of a percentage of the expenses you make with the card, and also, it has international validity through Visa. These are the requirements that you must meet to request it:

Be older than 18 and younger than 75 years

Have verifiable income for at least 7 thousand pesos per month

Make a fixed investment of 1.25% of the credit line limit

Banco Azteca Guaranteed Gold Card

If you are in the Credit Bureau, this card is an option for you, because they do not check your credit history to give it to you. This card gives you access to Banco Azteca’s Mobile Banking and is very well accepted in establishments and ATMs around the country. In addition, it offers you months without interest in participating stores. If you are interested in this option, you must meet the following requirements:

Be of age

Valid official identification

Proof of address dated within the last three months

They do not ask for proof of income, but you must have an account at Banco Azteca with a minimum balance of 10 thousand pesos

Vaxi American Express credit card

This card does not check the Credit Bureau either and is a very good option to demonstrate your good credit behavior, because as you use it responsibly you can increase your credit limit and lower the interest rate.

It also has months without interest in various establishments. These are the requirements to process it:

Be of age

Receive verifiable income of at least 5 thousand pesos at least

Have an active Facebook account

Recent proof of address (not older than three months).

So now you know, you still have one last chance with banking institutions despite being blacklisted. We recommend that you use bank plastic responsibly, always considering your debt capacity.

