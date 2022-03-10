What Atlante must pay to replace Querétaro

Atlantean players

March 09, 2022 7:09 p.m.

We all know the sad story of La Corregidora: the brutal duel between bars has left, for the moment, and according to official figures, a dozen injured. After the demand of the fans, the president of Liga MX Mikel Arriola promised important changes and take measures to match the situation.

More news from Queretaro:

The unfair sanction of Mikel Arriola that outraged national football

The first decrees did not meet the expectations of several fans because the Querétaro club did not disaffiliate. But the mandatory sale of the club can be a way for other teams to climb to the first division, including the Atlante club, current champion of the Liga Expansión MX.

The return of an old acquaintance

Thousands of fans are enthusiastic to see the Iron Colts in the first division again, and today more than ever there is the possibility that the Blaugrana fan’s dream will come true. The solidity of the club’s project can be one of the great requirements for the club to be in first place.

In addition to that the club will have to pay an approximate amount of 30 million dollars, according to Radio Formula. So it could be a golden opportunity to project Atlante and be once and for all one of the great teams that return to Mexican soccer. It should be remembered that media such as Mediotiempo, assured talks between the owners of Atlante and Querétaro last year to buy the club.

More news from Queretaro:

The shameful way in which the Atlas benefits after the tragedy in Querétaro