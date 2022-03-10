What are the traits of a hypochondriac person?

What does it mean to be a hypochondriac? A person with hypochondriasis is a person who has excessive worry and fear of being sick. You may or may not have symptoms, but that is not the key, the key is concern for the disease, which can guide you to two behaviors.

First of all, they may have a health care obsession. This implies the imperative need to visit medical professionals, and translates into multiple queries for fear of seeing what could happen to him. They are people who travel from office to office looking for different opinions even if they have nothing serious.

In the second case, it is the fear of being sick that you prefer not to go to the doctorso that they do not discover something and not find out if you have any condition or ailment.

Hypochondriasis is not easy to treat because those who suffer from it are sure that they have a physical disease that must be treated (Getty Images)

In some cases, hypochondriasis overlaps with OCD, obsessive-compulsive disorder. The movie As Impossible with Jack Nicholson, shows it very well, A person with hypochondria is obsessed with his health, he is a person who has as main axis of their conversation the ills they may have that are generally imaginary .

this behavior it is not easy to treat because the person does not seek help, because they are sure that they have a problem .

Linked to hypochondriasis is a severe disorder, the Munchausen syndrome. In these cases, the person causes illnesses, not to obtain an advantage, but rather because their nervous system is altered.

A person with Munchausen syndrome compulsively feigns different illnesses, and many times a virus, a culture or a toxin is inoculated to create them. He has unexplained fevers, persistent aches and bruises. Common symptoms include breathing problems, seizures, allergies, abdominal pain, and fainting.

Hypochondriacs suffer from an obsession with health care and often wander from office to office in search of different medical opinions (Getty)

A second form of this syndrome is the Münchausen by projection, or by proxy: the patient invents, fakes or creates the symptoms in another person. They are people who hurt or make another person sick and lead the doctor to believe that person has been hurt. It usually occurs with fathers or mothers and their children, or adults with a minor in charge.

You have to be very careful with these people, because of those disorders in which the person does not suffer, makes others suffer.

*Dr. Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518) is a renowned Argentine doctor specializing in obesity, health educator, writer and lecturer. He founded and directs the Nutrition and Health Clinic that bears his name, Diet Club, the ALCO Foundation (Anonymous Fighters Against Obesity) and the Argentine Institute of Nutrition, from where he advises industries for the development of dietary products. and healthy.

