“Welcome to Earth”: Will Smith visits extreme places on our planet

After reaching the bottom of the ocean, about a thousand meters deep, the lights of the aquatic submersible go out and they are left in total darkness. Moments later, marine life puts on a fabulous show of bioluminescence: light emissions created by living organisms. “It’s probably the most common form of communication on the planet,” says Amon.

Ari Handel and Darren Aronofsky, co-executive producers of welcome to earthThey have worked together since they were roommates at Harvard. Now they’ve teamed up with creative producer Jane Root and are doing work that shows how science, even through seemingly banal discussions, dealing with mold, for example, has the power to fascinate. As for Will Smith, Handel sees his role this way: “He’s one of us, apart from the fact that he’s Will Smith, so of course he’s more charming, more articulate, more fun.” .

The adventures of each episode are enhanced by Smith’s captivating reactions. “Will immersed himself in these experiences in a way that was sincere and respectful of the wonders of the world,” says Root.

Whether looking at a canyon in Namibia or a glacier in Iceland, for Smith, curiosity trumps terror. In a helicopter with adventurer Dwayne Fields, Smith says that he was a bullied and fearful child growing up with him. Fields also talks about his own difficult youth, when he got involved with gangs in London. After a gun pointed at him failed—which happened twice—Fields decided to turn his life around. From then on, he began to have big goals. He today he is hailed as the second black man to reach the North Pole.

Fields’ confidence overcomes Smith’s hesitation in Iceland as they inched through a hole in the glacial ice to explore the path of the melting ice. Then, outfitted in waterproof gear to protect them from the icy waters, they paddle a kayak down the river formed by the convergence of meltwater, braving torrents along the way.

Smith had no special training for these activities. “Risk assessment is one area the team works a lot on,” explains Root. “How are we going to do this and come back alive?”

The Icelandic team was part of a 700-member team working in 34 countries. As the pandemic made travel difficult, the producers thought of recording the show at Smith’s home.

“We would have as emotional an episode in his backyard as we would in any of these out of the way places,” Aronofsky insisted.

Still, exotic locations provide fantastic TV shows. Erik Weihenmayer, a blind explorer, and Smith face a kind of portal to hell: the rim of the Yasur volcano in Vanuatu in the South Pacific, where molten lava “bombs” are bursting just below the surface. Weihenmayer says this is “the craziest fireworks show one can imagine on Earth.”

A volcanologist guides participants along the crater walls to install sensors that will record the noise of the volcano. “It seems like the beginning of a bad joke: a rapper, a blind man and a volcanologist descend on abseiling even a volcano…” jokes Smith.

When they went to shoot in Serengeti, Tanzania, Smith’s slight presence broke the tension of waiting for the action. She always kept singing.

Smith said he had wanted to witness the great wildebeest migration ever since he read a story in the magazine National Geographic about 30 years ago about more than a million wildebeest and their journey to the plains.

As the first wildebeest cautiously ventures into the Mara River, a giant crocodile attacks. The other clumsy mammals stop, but eventually cross paths. Smith watches all this from a jeep on the river bank, fascinated.

“Growing up in the city, I didn’t have this relationship with nature, much less in this way,” says Smith. “This is a whole new world for me.”