Weekend In Croatia: The Best Movies To Watch If You Liked The Weekend Away Netflix With Leighton Meester

The film “Weekend in Croatia” has caused a furore among viewers of Netflix, since after a few years the actress Leighton Meester returned to the artistic world. But if you’ve already seen this film and got stuck with the plot, today we’ll tell you a list of films that you might like.

Trust

The film revolves around a gallery owner and her newscaster husband, who find themselves plunged into marital problems when two strangers enter their seemingly perfect lives.

no respite

A corrupt police officer will find himself in serious trouble when, while covering up an accident, he begins to receive threats from a witness to the event.

paris can wait

A married woman will go on a trip with her husband’s friend in which she will get to know herself and know if the life she has is what makes her happy.

mine or nobody’s

The film revolves around Tessa Connover, a woman who recently got divorced, but the chaos begins when her husband begins to have a new relationship and her jealousy comes to light.

kidnapped

The film revolves around Lisa, a teenager who is kidnapped and raped by a serial killer, but when she decides to tell what she experienced, no one believes her. With the course of the plot, an investigator appears who decides to believe her word and helps her face her tragic event.

Night flight

The film’s main character is Lisa Reisert, an ordinary woman who will be involved in serious problems when she discovers that her seatmate on a flight wants to assassinate a government official.

parallel courses

Two families discover, due to kidney disease suffered by one of the children, that their children were switched at birth.

close obsession

Claire Peterson, a recently divorced high school literature teacher, meets Noah, a handsome young man who has recently moved in next door. A student at the center where Claire teaches, the young man manages to win her over, beginning a passionate romance.

rescue mission

The film that stars Chris Hemsworth is inspired by the comics of Tyler Rake, who is hired to be in charge of a rescue mission for the son of a criminal who has been kidnapped. It should be noted that the action movie is one of the best that can be found in Netflix.

Annihilation

The horror film brings Natalie Portman to the screens as the protagonist, who finds herself living in a world where scientists discover a mysterious area on planet Earth, where she, along with a group of women, is sent to investigate and rescue the researchers. before it’s late.