We raffle a FRITZ!Box 4060 router and FRITZ!Repeater 6000 repeater

This router has FRITZ! Mesh, therefore, we will be able to configure a complete Wi-Fi Mesh network with very high performance, with WiFi roaming and also with band-steering. Regarding security, the firmware has support for WPA2-Personal and also for WPA2/WPA3-Personal.

This router from the manufacturer AVM is one of the top of the range from the manufacturer as it incorporates the Wi-Fi 6 standard. The main wireless features of this model is that we have Simultaneous tri-band with Wi-Fi 6 and AX6000 class (up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, up to 1,201Mbps in the first 5GHz band and up to 4804Mbps in the second 5GHz band), therefore, wirelessly, this router is top of the range. A very important aspect is that this router supports 160MHz channel width in the second 5GHz band, ideal for providing twice the speed with the same number of antennas, which is perfect for smartphones and tablets that support this feature. Of course, it incorporates all the Wi-Fi 6 technologies such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming or TWT among other features.

Regarding the wired features, we have a 2.5G Multigigabit port for the Internet WAN, the FRITZ!OS firmware supports VLANs in the Internet WAN to be compatible with any fiber optic operator. It also has a total of three dedicated Gigabit Ethernet ports for the LAN, and a high-performance USB 3.0 port that will allow us to transfer data through the local network and the Internet very quickly.

The FRITZ!OS firmware incorporated in this router has the same configuration options as always, although we would like to point out that we have several profiles in the “Internet” section to adapt it to our needs. For example, if we cannot replace our operator’s router, we have the possibility of configuring it in access point mode quickly and easily, in this way, we will have the best wireless performance without having to have double NAT with all that this entails. .

The price of this router is around €230, so it is a really powerful piece of equipment and has a spectacular value for money, that is why we are going to raffle it with all of you!

Features of the FRITZ!Repeater 6000

If you are looking for the best Wi-Fi repeater with Mesh, the FRITZ!Repeater 6000 is the one for you. The wireless features of this Wi-Fi repeater are very similar to the previous FRITZ!Box 4060, we have Simultaneous tri-band with Wi-Fi 6 standard and AX6000 class. In this case we can achieve a speed of up to 1148Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, a speed of up to 2402Mbps in the first 5GHz band and a speed of up to 2402Mbps in the second 5GHz band. This model also has all the features of Wi-Fi 6 such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming and TWT among other features.

This device incorporates FRITZ! Mesh within its FRITZ! OS operating system, in this way, we will have a complete high-performance Wi-Fi mesh network, with WiFi roaming and also band-steering. This device is the ideal companion for the FRITZ!Box 4060 router since both are Wi-Fi 6 and we will be able to achieve great wireless performance, in addition, we will have a really spectacular user experience with the WiFi network because its firmware is perfectly optimized for it.

This Wi-Fi repeater has a 2.5G Multigigabit port and another Gigabit Ethernet port for LAN. Thanks to these two ports we will be able to connect several wired clients and achieve high Internet speed, in addition, we would also have the possibility of interconnecting the FRITZ!Box 4060 router via cable with this FRITZ!Repeater 6000, in this way we will obtain a width of Bandwidth up to 1Gbps (because 4060 router doesn’t have 2.5G Multigigabit port for LAN).

When is it worth connecting the equipment by cable instead of Wi-Fi to form the Mesh network? This feature is very important when our house is too big or we have several floors, whether it is a duplex or a chalet. We must bear in mind that all new homes from 2011 in Spain comply with the regulations by which we have an Ethernet network socket in all rooms, therefore, in the PAU (User Access Point) we will have a switch for connect all the sockets there. In this way, we will be able to interconnect the router with the repeaters easily and quickly.

This equipment has the same FRITZ! OS operating system as always, with all the functionalities and a perfect integration with the router, as is usual in the manufacturer.

The price of this Wi-Fi repeater is around 220 euros, a high price for a Wi-Fi repeater, but it is the best repeater you can buy, especially if you use FRITZ! Box routers because we are going to have Wi-Fi Mesh.

