we have reached the point where a computer exceeds 200,000 pesos

The Mac Studio is Apple’s most powerful computer to date, but it is also his most expensive computer exceeding 200 thousand pesos in its most powerful configuration. Still, the base version with M1 Ultra easily exceeds 100 thousand pesos. Some real beasts in power and price.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra or a car?

The official prices in Mexico of the Mac Studio show that the most powerful variant with M1 Ultra starts at 106,999 pesosand includes 20-core CPU, 48-core GPU, 32-core Neuran Engine, 64GB unified memory, and 1TB SSD storage.





However, the maximum power of the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra will be available for 216,999 pesos, more than double the base version, and includes the same 20-core CPU and 32-core Neural Engine, but with a more powerful 64-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and 8TB of SSD storage. The ports are also the same in both presentations.

Between these two extremes there are different possible configurations, due to processor power and storage, with price variations, but the maximum possible price is 216,999 pesos.





And it is precisely this maximum price of the Mac Studio in Mexico that is striking because it is comparable to the cost of a car. It’s more, the Mac Studio is more expensive than the cheapest car in Mexicothe Renault Kwid whose base model starts at 202,000 pesos.

Its more equipped versions increase to 219,100 pesos and 224,400 pesos, prices that already exceed the cost of the Mac Studio with the more powerful M1 Ultra processor, although only slightly.