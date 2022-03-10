“We have learned a lot”: JLo and Ben Affleck face a new separation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They make up one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. For 17 years, when they were together for the first time and now that they have resumed their relationship, the world’s media and social networks have been following the trail of their every move.

A few months ago, the couple revealed that this time there would be a wedding and that they were already working on all the preparations for that special day. However, they have not confirmed the possible date of the marriage because, apparently, the two have been quite busy with their work commitments.

End of relationship? The most talked about couple in Hollywood once again surprised the entertainment world with their estrangement. Apparently, everything would be due to work schedule problems. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photo: Frazer Harrison

JLo and Ben Affleck again estranged

the actor of Batman and the singer and actress, have shown to be more in love than ever. However, they have had to face some difficult moments in their relationship, such as the distance. For work reasons of the two, both have had to separate their bodies for long periods. So much so that some of his fans came to think that they had definitely separated. However, in an interview with the Magazine rolling stonethe protagonist of marry me he came up against those rumours: “I feel that what we have found again is much more important and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years. We have learnt a lot”.

It is said on social networks that currently, the Bronx Diva and Ben Affleck would be separated, but not definitively, but for a while while each fulfills their work commitments. Let’s remember that the movie was released recently Marry me, that JLo starred with Maluma and Owen Wilson.

In addition, the actress, who is also the protagonist of TheMother, a Netflix movie, whose filming had begun weeks ago but had to be suspended due to covid-19 in the production team, has already returned to filming again. For his part, Ben Affleck awaits the premiere of deep water and would be focused on the post production of TheFlash. Apparently, they both have a pretty tight schedule.

