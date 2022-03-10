We already know how these spiders hunt in groups

Spiders are solitary creatures, but there are a few exceptions to this. The norm. Twenty of the nearly 50,000 known species of arachnids live in colonies and collaborate to bring down much larger prey. A team of researchers has just discovered Find out how they go about coordinating their attack.

The species in question is Anelosimus eximius, living in colonies of several thousands of individuals building webs of several meters. When a report Insect tuna falls into these huge webs, the Anelosimus attack in unison, allowing them to immobilize and dispatch much larger and stronger animals. P or fortune the Anelosimus itself They are small. The largest females barely exceed 10mm in size.

The point is that spiders do not attack or crazy. They coordinate with each other in a strategy that suggests there is some method of communication, but until now, that method was a mystery. A new study carried out by scientists at the University of Toulouse in France has revealed that the secret lies in the fabric itself. It turns out that the little spiders are capable of interpreting vibrations in the web to locate not only the prey, but also its companions, and thus coordinate a lethal choreography.

“The most fantastic thing is that there is no leadership at all among these social spiders,” explains Raphael Jeanson, from the Center for Animal Studies (CRCA) at the University of Toulouse. In other words, all members of the colony have the same status and there are no queens, so coordination is essential so that some individuals do not get in the way of others.

A computer model of the vibrations of insects falling on the web has made it possible to interpret the movements of the spiders, and why they stop every few seconds during the attack. Spiders not only sense the movements of their prey, but also notice the movements of other spiders. This forces them to stop every so often to “ listen” to the position of others. The ultimate goal of the Colony is to arrive at the same time so that the maximum number of spiders can inoculate their poison into the v victim in the shortest time possible and thus immobilize it more quickly. [PNAS vía Science Alert]