Was Will Smith afraid to face nature? The docuseries ‘Welcome to Earth’ responds

Will Smith is an actor used to action, suspense and the supernatural. But what happens when the actor abandons them and faces the reality of nature? This is what ‘Welcome to Earth’ is about, a premiere series through Disney Plus.

Welcome to Earth is a Nat Geo documentary series which premiered this Wednesday, December 8, through Disney Plus. In it, Will Smith, with the support of the brand’s explorers and scientists, examines the natural wonders of our planet. In this production, the star’s sets from films such as Independence Day, Men in Black, I Am Legend and many others are now impressive settings such as the bottom of the sea, the African savannah, the jungle or the crater of a volcano.

And although he is an actor accustomed to action, the impressive and even to suspense and terror, it is seen on screen that the actor was afraid. About that, the experts who accompanied Smith spoke this Tuesday, December 7, at a streaming event where they presented the docuseries.

Will Smith in the Namibian desert with scientist Albert Lin.



The first to speak was Albert Lin, scientist who has transformed much of his research into content for National Geographic. Lin and Smith went to the Namibian desert, where they witnessed an impressive natural phenomenon (we won’t tell you which one, so as not to ruin this event for you) and even crossed a river through a cable. It should be noted that Lin does not have a leg, which she lost in an accident aboard an SUV, but that did not stop her from continuing with her regular life..

“It was a pleasant experience to share with him, in the Namibian desert, because he is someone you have seen all your life, with whom you grew up thanks to The Prince of rap. Then suddenly we were in crazy situations which showed a certain clumsiness, authenticity and humility on his part. From looking for a place to urinate together, or the time we went to the river with the most crocodiles in all of Africa. In that place, three people a week are attacked by these animals; and in one of its waterfalls, we had the opportunity to cross it. And I saw in his eyes the fear, but also the excitement of living the greatest adventure in his life,” Lin explained.

also spoke Diva Amona marine biologist with whom Will Smith explores the bottom of the sea, just as he did james cameron in the documentary Ghosts of the Abyss. With it he discovered the bioluminescence of the creatures of the abyssal zone of the ocean. When they were surrounded by total darkness, the histrion could not hide his nervousness; therefore, Amon had a lot to share about it.

‘Hawkeye’: All the revelations of episode four of the Marvel series

“To be honest, we completely took Will out of the world he’s used to, dark and quiet. When we wanted to chat a bit, he was so focused like, ‘not now, we have to survive’. Going to the deep sea is an incredible experience, even for a scientist specialized in it. I mean, we were miles underwater in the Bahamas, where no one else has ever been and where if something bad happens, no one will be there to help you.. Her reaction is understandable, “said the biologist.

welcome to earth It has six episodes, which were directed by Darren Aronofsky, a filmmaker in charge of films such as ¡Mother!, Noé, The Black Swan, The Fighter and many more. If you want to marvel at amazing landscapes and animals in their natural habitats, this is your best weekend option.. Don’t forget it’s available at Disney Plus!