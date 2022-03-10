Waiter arrested for inciting violence in La Corregidora

At the moment, the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office has arrested 14 people involved in the fight that took place in the The Corregidora Stadium in the game between white roosters and Atlas.

Among the first 10 detainees identified by the State Prosecutor’s Office, is Cuauhtémoc ‘N’, who was not at the scene of the events, but was arrested for apology of the crime in its provocation modality.

“My people are leaving Querétaro! Let’s give them to those from the atlas who are already arriving,” the accused wrote on his social networks.

However, this person proved to have worked at a wedding as a waiter while the game between white roosters and red and black and even so he was put at the disposal of the authorities.

“The apology of crime is typified as a crime in the legal framework, it is defined as publicly provoking to commit a crime. That is why Cuauhtémoc ‘N’ was arrested” Lupita Murguía, Secretary of Government of the State of Querétaro, explained on social networks.

Due to this situation, Cuauhtémoc ‘N’ must be in justified preventive detention in the San José el Alto prison for at least the next two months of the complementary investigation and later it will be determined whether he is released or not.

