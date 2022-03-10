Volkswagen presented the new Virtus, the same one that will arrive in Argentina?

Volkswagen presented all the details of the restyling of the new Virtus 2022. This is the mid-life redesign of the well-known compact sedan, although the presentation was made in India.

Even so, in the near future, the renovation will arrive at the assembly line in Brazila country that produces it not only for its local market, but also for Argentina.

With full LED headlights, a new grille and the adoption of a completely new bumper, follows the same line as his five-door brother (Polo). Inside, it also adopted new modifications such as the steering wheel, added to some quality, safety and equipment improvements, such as the arrival of VW Play.

The engine will consist of a propeller 1.0 TSI with 115 hp or a 1.5 TSI with 148 hp. It must be borne in mind that beyond all these novelties, Rumors indicate that in our region, the new Virtus will not be the same as the Indian.

This does not mean that it will be “a restyled Polo with a trunk”but after the presentation of the hatchback facelift in Southamerica, Virtus is expected to take off a little more from an aesthetic point of view, to resemble Vento more (see the possible design). However, for now we will have to wait.