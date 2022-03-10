Vladimir Putin’s famous ‘friends’: actors, musicians, models, athletes…

Now almost everyone hates him and he has been officially declared persona non grata., at least in the West. But for years many have turned a blind eye to his particular way of applying ‘democracy’ in Russia or dealing with the opposition. Not to mention that Ukraine is not the first war that it has sponsored in recent decades.

But for years, many of those who now deny him and even finance Ukraine, such as Leonardo Dicaprio, they have taken the required photo with the Russian president or have entertained him in one way or another. “Putin has given the Russians a future,” said the filmmaker Oliver Stone in 2017, who is said to have asked him to be his daughter’s godfather.

Although Stone, whose relationship with Putin was strengthened by a series of four interviews, can be inscribed within the category of “faithful” to the Russian president, along with the unspeakable Steven Seagal and no less controversial gerard depardieu. Both have Russian nationality and have sent a message for peace to be achieved, but they have been very careful not to criticize their friend.

“Russia and Ukraine have always been brothers. I am against this fratricidal war. I tell you: ‘stop the arms and negotiate’”the French actor has assured, while Seagal, who had an unfounded rumor that he was participating in the invasion, was more politically correct with the position of his ‘master’.

“Most of us have friends and relatives in Russia and Ukraine. I see both as one family and really I think there is an external entity that spends huge sums of money on propaganda to cause the two countries to disagree”, he assured first, to later wish for a “positive and peaceful resolution thanks to which we can live and prosper together in peace.”

Lots of photos and meetings over the years

Now, we should ask all those who have even shared a table and tablecloth with the president on some occasion for their opinion. And the list is not exactly short. Kevin Costner, Goldie Hawn, Mickey Rourke, Sharon Stone, Kurt Rusell, Jack Nicholson, Peta Wilson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Monica Bellucci, Naomi Campbell, Conor McGregor and even our Placido Domingo to name a few. have enjoyed the sympathy of Putin.

“I wish you and your loved ones health, kindness and good luck in all his initiatives”, the Russian leader wrote to Domingo in a telegram published on the Kremlin website on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Obviously, that at some point they have coincided with Vladimir Putin or have been entertained by him It does not mean that they agree with his ideas or that they are in favor of the invasion. Nothing is further from reality. But it does show signs of the condescension with which the West has historically treated what is now public enemy number one.