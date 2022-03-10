Vladimir Putin and friends: the list of celebrities who enjoyed and applauded him

The invasion of Russia to Ukraine It has been decisive for international relations in many ways, which are in full configuration, now and in the future of the world.

As you know, the president Vladimir Putin It has been continuously visited by personalities of the planet for years. And many of them, Hollywood celebrities, for example, have struck business deals for doing so.

One of the great effects that are perceived, in terms of economic and financial sanctions, is that the close circle of Russian billionaires who are friends of the president is being punished for United States and its allies.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, Putin had “a cohort that paid him infinite homage from the world of cinema and music. They took photos with the Russian leader, played in private concerts for the president and held him up as an example of a leader respectful of democratic values. Leonardo Dicaprio came to regard him as a very, very interesting man.

There are striking videos, such as one of Putin singing Blueberry Hill in front of Kevin Costner, Goldie Hawn, Sharon Stone, Kurt Rusell, Monica Bellucci or Gerard Depardieu, an actor who said he considered Ukraine “a part of Russia.”

There are also images of toasts from Putin with Placido Domingo or Naomi Campbell interviewing him or Jack Nicholson smiling with him in Moscow.

the oligarchs

In addition, according to the newspaper, “the oligarchs had not had any problems so far surrounding themselves with familiar faces of show business. It was enough for them to pull the checkbook. There is the example of the banker’s wedding Andrey Melnichenko in 2005 with former Yugoslav beauty queen, Alexandra Kokotović. he got that Christina Aguilera perform three songs – at a rate of 1.2 million dollars each – and also get on stage Whitney Houston, Julio Iglesias and their son Enrique. There is nothing.”

And continues: “Melnichenko co-founded the MDM bank in 1993 and managed the accounts of the oligarch who perhaps owes the most to Putin: the still owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, another great fan of parties in style. New Year’s Eve 2015 in St. Barts with your yacht of about 400 million dollars entertained her Prince with the presence of big names in Hollywood such as DiCaprio and George Lucas”.

Now, everyone believes that their visitors will be drastically reduced, after the invasion. According to the Spanish newspaper “he does have a few unconditional ones left. Steven Seagal, the man with the ponytail, flying kicks and a handful of action clunkers in the 90s, became a Russian citizen in 2015 and maintains that Putin is one of the great living leaders of mankind”.

In addition, there is the case of Mickey Rourke, actor and former boxer, who joined Putin years after winning the Golden Globe: “I liked him, we got along very well and he seemed like a very correct guy,” he said, then.

Also, the French Depardieu, has said that Putin has always seemed “an admirable person.” As is known, Depardieu became a Russian citizen in 2013 in protest against French fiscal policy.

