viral video | Samuel L. Jackson and his reaction to finding out where he ranks on the list of rudest movie stars | YouTube | United States | USA | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

There aren’t many movie stars today who have mastered the art of swearing on the big screen like the American actor Samuel L Jacksonbut it turns out that there is one capable of saying more profanity than him, as was demonstrated in a viral video from Youtube.

To be more exact, there are two: Jonah Hillwho ranks first with 376 uttered obscenities throughout his film career, and Leonardo Dicapriowho follows with 361 in total, according to a survey conducted by the website buzz bingowhich analyzed swear words in more than 3,500 movie scripts.

In the viral video of his most recent interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonthe host of the TV show introduces you to Samuel L Jackson the aforementioned information, to which he responded with a sincere and resounding “That’s s*t!”. “I mean, no way, old man.”he added between laughs.

Although it was positioned above other big names in Hollywood What Adam Sandler (295 bad words) and Al Pacino (265), Samuel L. Jackson specified that the figure with which he secured third place could have been higher if certain profanities that he usually says had been counted, a point with which his interviewer agreed. Jimmy Fallon.

Samuel L. Jackson finds out he doesn’t top the list of rudest movie stars

How many Samuel L Jackson movies?

He is a very prolific American actor and producer, having appeared in over 100 filmsincluding Die Hard 3: Revenge (nineteen ninety five), the protégé (2000), Shaft: The Return (2000), dirty business (2001), Black Snake Moan (2006), Snakes in the plane (2006), and the prequel trilogy of starwars (1999-2005), website specifies sensacine.com.mx.

What was Samuel L Jackson’s first movie?

‘Together for days’ was the film with which Samuel L Jackson made his film debut in 1972. As detailed on the website sensacine.comit was in New York, where Samuel L.. jackson met Spike Leewho later assigned him some small roles in his films.