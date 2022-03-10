Vin Diesel presents a new project and social networks can not believe that it is true

The actor Vin Diesel not for still While the premiere of ‘Fast and Furious 9‘ It’s getting closer now has dared to produce and star in a new project which is giving a lot to talk about.

The popular board game ‘Rock’em Sock’em Robots’which consists of a plastic ring in which each player manipulates one of the two robotic boxers with the intention of knocking out the rival, will be adapted to the big screen by the player himself Vin Diesel.

This hobby originally created by the company MarxToy on 1964, has inspired the writer Ryan Engle to create a story based on a father and son bonding with a war robot technologically advanced.

After announcing the new project to the audience, it quickly caught the attention of social networks, but with more criticism than expected.

And it is that they have begun to do negative comparisons with ‘Royal Steel’the Disney movie starring Hugh Jackman which was also about a father and son who form an indescribable bond with a combat robot.

They will have to wait to see it in theaters to see if Diesel, producer of the film together with his sister, the also producer Samantha Vincentthey manage to leave the fans shocked, and that all this remains in a misunderstanding.

