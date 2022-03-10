Video: Presumed guard of the Qro stadium. contradicts the authorities; “if there were deaths”

A private security guard who said he was present at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro denied the authorities and said that there were deaths after the brutal fight

Regeneration, March 9, 2022. The strong brawl that occurred in the stadium The corrector continues to be a latent issue on social networks where Internet users question the official figures on the wounded.

Likewise, the doubt about the alleged deaths recorded inside the stadium continues on the networks, where some testimonies try to deny the authorities of the state of Queretaro.

the youtuber GAFE423 published a talk he had with an alleged security guard who would have lived the events recorded in the stadium.

During the interview, the private security guardidentified as Alan Rojasassured that during the sporting event there was a record of deaths.

As a consequence, the element assured that the private security company did not have the support of the municipal authorities.

Guard affirms that there were deaths

Alan Rojas commented that the problem of the fight in the stadium of Queretaro if it left several people dead, giving an approximate figure of 20 dead.

In addition, the private security guard accused that the state police were not present, so the whole problem could not be controlled.

About the presumed victims who would have left the brawlthe element commented that the acts of violence were quite strong and thus narrated what he saw.

“I’m not going to shut anything up and I’m going to tell you everything I know. Wherever you turned there was blood, there were people lying in the canal»

Regarding his way of seeing the lifeless victims, red He indicated that he realized that they were no longer alive due to the strong blows they received.

«You realize in the color of the skin, in the temperature of the body, the almost black look. I am seeing myself very explicit but it is what I had to see (…) What happened to those bodies? Nobody knows”

To explain other details of the environment in the Stadium the Queretarothe private security guard assured that in the corridors the landscape was quite gloomy.

“You saw the blood. In the corridors you could see the drag marks and it’s hard for me, I can’t even sleep. I came home crying because that is what I had to see»

In the end, the guard commented that he wants to make the problem visible since he lived through the moment of the fights in the Corregidora Stadium and does not understand the official figures.

“I want this to be known, I don’t want it to go unpunished, it was enormous savagery. At no time did the authorities arrive, what I do not know is how they got them out»

Security element accused that he was denied entry with his work tools

To contradict the authorities, the element shared that the ordeal began when he was not allowed to enter the Stadium with your work tools.

According to the statements, he mentioned that he began to doubt the safety of the event after the anti-doping tests were not carried out on the guards from security.

Given this, the young man accused that some elements could have been in the job under effects of drugs or alcohol. However, this was not the only problem, since he accused that nobody had the corresponding work tools.

Among them, the prohibition of white weapons such as Retractable walking stick, wivespepper spray, and a first aid kit of first aid that they usually carry to treat wounds and hemorrhages.

“Not everyone was trained or empowered to carry out their work” (…) “The only one who had a retractable baton was the boss, the owner of the private security company”

Likewise, Alan Rojas commented that the municipal security elements were not present during the Atlas vs. Querétaro.