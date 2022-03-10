Vanity Fair questioned for the “appalling” photoshop of Nicole Kidman

The last cover of Vanity Fairin which Nicole Kidman appears, is criticized for using too much photoshop.

The magazine has just released its 28th annual Hollywood issue, featuring eight celebrities on different covers. On the cover of Kidman, 54, he wears a black miniskirt and matching bra top designed by Miu Miu.

“Featuring our 28th Annual Hollywood Edition, starring Oscar nominee @NicoleKidman,” she wrote. Vanity Fair On Instagram. The post It also included a video of Kidman in her photo shoot and an image of her cover of Vanity Fair.

“The star of ‘Being the Ricardos‘ has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball secured her a fifth Oscar nomination,” the caption continued.

Regardless of its success, Kidman’s fans complain about the magazine’s cover being airbrushed.

“The retouching of her face makes her look like someone else who slightly resembles Nicole Kidman,” one fan wrote.

“The dreadful photoshop of the second image is disgusting,” another Instagram user wrote. “He barely looks like her!”

“How much retouching was done to this photo? Wow,” reads one comment.

On Twitter, other people pointed out how this photoshop creates an unrealistic expectation of what women should be like.

“Yes, women of any age should wear what they like, do I like it? No, but I’m not wearing it,” read one tweet. “But putting it on another actress who has been airbrushed to the ***, so that she looks like some kind of plastic teenager. It’s f***ing ridiculous.”

“If even this fit, beautiful and highly talented woman is being infantilized and over-airbrushed, what hope is there for the rest of us?” wrote another Twitter user.

Many other fans criticized her outfit, one of whom said on Instagram, “She is an accomplished actress who is nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a schoolgirl? She is not well “.

On the other hand, there were still some people on social media who have praised this cover, along with the star of Big Little Lies.

“Haters gonna hate! Nicole is amazing!” reads an Instagram comment.

The Independent contacted Condé Nast, a global company that produces Vanity Fairto comment.