Urine color: what does it say about your kidney health?

As strange as it seems, a person’s urine can tell a lot about a person’s health status and what is going on in their body. An expert from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States explains what the color of urine means medically.

urine colors

If a person’s urine is colorlessthat is, it is transparent, the message is that “He’s drinking too much water.” says urologist Petar Bajic.

“The body needs water to stay hydrated and function properly. The basic rule of thumb is to aim to drink less than two liters of fluid a day to keep your system running at peak efficiency.” says the expert, who assures that exceeding that total can make the urine begin to be practically “water”.

However, Bajic cautions that while occasional clear urine is not a problemwhen presenting on an ongoing basis could involve low salt and electrolyte levels, which may indicate an underlying kidney problem or diabetes.

Light straw to dark yellow

Urine that is pale yellow to dark yellow in color indicates that the person is healthy and hydratedBajic says.

Darker colored urine is a sign of dehydrationthat is, the person is drinking too little waterso that urine is a more concentrated mixture due to a lower than necessary fluid level in the system.

This shade of urine means that the person’s level of dehydration is in a more worrisome state.

However, a dark brown discharge it could also be caused by the entry of bile into the urine, which is a sign of liver disease.

As well, rusty or brown colored urine is also a symptom of porphyria, a rare disorder that affects the skin and nervous system.

For this reason, the specialist suggests consulting a doctor, in case rehydration does not clear the urine.

Urine this color could be from eating beets, blueberries, or pink celery.

Other reasons can be:

Blood in the urine

Renal disease

Kidney or bladder cancers

kidney stones

A urinary tract infection

prostate problems

Lead or mercury poisoning

If it does not disappear after eating these foods or if they were not consumed, it is best to contact your doctor as soon as possible.

If the urine is orange, it is possible that the person is not consuming enough watereven though It is also a symptom of a condition in the liver or in the bile ducts. As well as by food coloring or medicine.

In case this happens, the most common cause is the intake of super pigmented foods or drugs.

However, a rare genetic disease involving hypercalcemia can cause urine to turn blue or green. The same goes for certain bacteria that can infect the urinary tract.

Urinary Tract Infections| and kidney stones can make urine cloudy. Even though. dehydration could also be to blame.

Foamy or bubbly urine

The foam or fizz in the urine can be due to three things, one, to the force and quantity that is urinated, to an excess of protein in the diet or to a kidney problem.

Why can urine change color?

According to the urologist, “It’s completely normal for the color of urine to vary a little from day to day,” however, the tone of it “It must stay within a certain range of yellow.”

Urine is a mixture of water, electrolytes, and waste that your kidneys filter from your blood.However, There are several factors that can cause urinary waste to change colorfor example: some foods, antibiotics, laxatives and dyes.

However, Bajic points out that color change in urine can also be due to a change in healthso it is important not to ignore it.