Undertaker, basketball promise who chose to be a WWE legend

The Undertaker during WrestleMania 27. (Paul Abell/AP Images for WWE Corp.)

The Undertaker is the character most successful of the wrestling Americanthe most privileged invention of the World WrestlingEntertainment (WWE). The man who, par excellence, came to spread the fear. For thirty years, she filled darkness to sport; stood as the vivified representation of darkness. No one can ever match your mysticism; although if he had chosen to continue in the basketballmaybe your legacy it would not have been the same.

Very few names related to the discipline fully go beyond the ring to fit in with popular culture. For his participation in Hollywoodit is common to relate to rock, John Cena and Cambric with the strings. However, the phenomenon of Dead man it’s so big that even those who don’t closely follow the industry acknowledge its existence.

His example is equated to idols of all time such as hulk hogan, stonecold, Brett Hart, Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero and Mistery King. But she is way ahead of them in terms of what she projected through her characterization. A supernatural being of few wordsalmost straight out of a horror novel, whose only clear message was the destruction above the ring.

The Undertaker celebrates at WrestleMania 28, after beating Triple H. (AP Images/Marc Serota)

Before entering the luchistic circuitI used to practice basketball in texas. Their 2.08 meters tall They gave him away on stage. He dreamed of reaching the big European leagues. Richard Hoogendoornone of his former trainers, revealed to Bleacher Report that during the 1980s he got him a contract with a French team in which I would receive 80 thousand euros per year.

Despite the attractive proposal to emigrate to the Old continent, responded in an unexpected way. To the 21 years did not want to chase the ball anymore, but I was seduced by the art of pankration. Through a segment with actor Kevin Hart, as well as on commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, he stated that he did not want to be the last option on the bench in some destination like Lithuania.

Thus began the journey Mark Calawaythe man behind the character, in the wrestling. He redirected his way to Dallas, the place where his story began. On 1987 faced Bruiser Brodygladiator of the time that hurt him during his first professional experience. The transcendence of hand in hand was rooted in the support of Percy Pringlethe manager who accompanied him in the most successful moments of his journey.

So, he gained fame on the circuit. Three years later, his link to WWE it was a fact. In this way, forgot to be a giant in order to embody a entity emanated from the shadows. The outfit in blackalternated with gray and purple, enhanced its funeral entrance theme. The absence of facial expressions, attached to the gaze fixed on the rival, indicated something never seen before; It was like a living dead.

The idea of ​​transferring the cemetery to the show was reinforced by applying the pile drivermovement with which he slammed his opponents’ heads on the canvas. With that, he sent them to “rest in peace” symbolically. In short, by coining terms from beyond the grave in punishments and combats. Proof of this, his intervention in coffin fightsas in duels to bury to his enemies.

The highest award of The Undertaker is his winning streak at WrestleManiathe most important annual function of the WWE. Between 1991 and 2013, won 21 wins in a row in the so-called Showcase of the Immortals. He ended many consecrated as Triple H, Ric Flair, kane and Edge. He even removed Shawn Michaels.

Brock Lesnar It all changed in 2014. Vince McMahonthe company CEOestablished that he would be in charge of giving him the first defeat in the great event to his protégé. Lesnar he did not need a boost, since his presence was enough to fill coliseums, although he was the only fighter at the moment with the enough credibility to execute such an amendment.

The Deadman also did not refuse to miss the mark, but rather he accepted the decision for the good of the business. He understood that with 49 years and after more than fifteen surgeriesI shouldn’t further lengthen the retreat. He was a indispensable on the route to WrestleMania, not so in the present of the emporium. She returned to the following shows and won again. In a similar way, she granted her second slip in 2017 in view of Roman Reignswith which he projected it as the new face of the company.

After his bye of the sport in 2020he left his streak on 25-2. The feeling of the community is that should never have fallen. He prefered pay with loyalty towards the interests of the director who made his work known worldwide. In April, the myth made flesh of American wrestling will be induced to WWE Hall of Fame. The same one who discarded the glory of basketball, but today is a legend of the ring.

