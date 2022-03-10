Two adaptations of Pinocchio come to the screen this year

The classic story of Pinocchio, the wooden doll that comes to life, will have two adaptations this year on streaming platforms.

To the announcement made earlier this year by Netflix, of an animated version directed by the Oscar winner, Guillermo del Toro, is added the one made today by Disney, about the premiere in September of this year of a live-action movie, which will be seen on Disney+.

Netflix’s bet, which does not yet have a release date, is a musical that narrates how Pinocchio seeks his place in the world.

In its original version, in English, the voices will be in charge of Gregory Mann (Pinocchio), Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket) and David Bradley (Geppetto), among others.