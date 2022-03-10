Two adaptations of Pinocchio come to the screen this year
The classic story of Pinocchio, the wooden doll that comes to life, will have two adaptations this year on streaming platforms.
To the announcement made earlier this year by Netflix, of an animated version directed by the Oscar winner, Guillermo del Toro, is added the one made today by Disney, about the premiere in September of this year of a live-action movie, which will be seen on Disney+.
Netflix’s bet, which does not yet have a release date, is a musical that narrates how Pinocchio seeks his place in the world.
In its original version, in English, the voices will be in charge of Gregory Mann (Pinocchio), Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket) and David Bradley (Geppetto), among others.
The Disney +
It will be directed by fellow Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis and will star Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans.
“Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who acts as Pinocchio’s guide and is like his ‘conscience’, Cynthia Erivo is The Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John; Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman,” says the review provided by Disney.
Both productions will adapt Italian author Carlo Collodi’s tale about the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to repair the heart of a wood carver named Geppetto.