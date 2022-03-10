“Turning Red” The Disney movie that has music by Billie Eilish

One of the positive things that the covid-19 pandemic has left us is that streaming platforms have taken advantage of this time to release new productions, which we have seen in the comfort of our homes.

And one of those productions is “Turning Red”, the new Disney and Pixar movie that follows the story of Mei Lee. a quirky but confident 13-year-old Asian girl torn between being the dutiful daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence.

To her misfortune, her mother, Ming, overprotective and a bit authoritarian, does not separate from her. And if the changes that her body, her interests, and her relationships are undergoing weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited, which happens constantly, she turns into a giant red panda. .

WHEN IS “TURNING RED” PREMIERE?

The tape that was created by the same study of Intensely and The Incrediblesand which was directed by Dome Shi, filmmaker who won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for Beamthe story of a dumpling that comes to life, is set to premiere this Friday, March 11 on Disney+.

Thus becoming the third Disney and Pixar film to come directly to the company’s streaming service. This after the release of Luca in 2021 and Soul in 2020.

MUSIC BY BILLIE EILISH

It should be noted that “Turning Red” is full of surprises, because in the story, Mei Lee and her friends are fans of the musical group “Boy Band 4 Town”, which is made up of none other than Billie Eilish herself and her brother Finneas .

And it is that the multiple Grammy award-winning brothers wrote three original songs, one of them is ‘Nobody Like U’, which you can already hear in the trailer for the film.



