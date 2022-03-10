Tom Hanks: Reveal the first image of Tom Hanks in the new version of “Pinocchio” | Film and Television

The live action They are at it all in recent years and there have already been several classics of Disney those that have become a real version, and after it was announced that “Pinocchio” would be the following, now they have surprised us by presenting their first image of the hand of Tom Hanks.

America’s father becomes Pinocchio’s father in this new adaptation, becoming Geppettoand went Disney+ the one in charge of sharing a first look.





Image / Disney This first image shows a disheveled, white-haired Hanks admiring a still-unanimated Pinocchio at his workbench. It should be noted that Pinocchio’s design in the film is a close recreation of the character’s design from the original film, with a yellow hat with a red feather and a face almost identical to the one in the animated film. Disney Plus’s Pinocchio will premiere exclusively on the streaming service next September, so it will not be in theaters. Hanks will be surrounded by a great cast that has undoubtedly made it one of the most anticipated classics of the year. What is Pinocchio about? Pinocchio is based on the children’s book “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi from 1883, which became, for the first time seen in an animated film of the 1940s, and which touched the hearts of more than one. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Luke Evans: new villain in live-action of “Pinocchio”

This is not the only version of this classic that will be released this year, because LionsgateEntertainment will premiere “Pinocchio: A True Story”an animated film starring Pauly Shoreand Netflix will release a stop-motion animated film, starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, with William of the Bull and Mark Gustafson as directors.

Source link