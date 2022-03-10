Tom Hanks auctioned off his Fiat Polski 126

There are negotiations that must hurt in the soul.

Tom Hanks auctioned his Fiat Polski 126 given to him by the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala in 2017, the buyer paid 83,500 dollars (1 million 744 thousand 294 pesos).

The raised money It went to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, created 10 years ago to support the families of American soldiers wounded in the war.

The little Fiat, equipped with a 594cc twin-cylinder engine producing 23 horsepower and 29 pound-feet of torque and mated to a four-speed manual transmission, has done less than 500 kilometers, so it is in perfect condition. In addition, it has the personal stamp of Tom Hanks on various components, such as a metal plate with a quote from the movie Forrest Gump or the actor’s signature on the inside of the driver’s door.

The model, in addition to wearing 12-inch wheels, also bears the inscription “Bielsko-Biala for Tom Hanks” on the seats, which are covered in green leather, courtesy of Carlex Design, a local Polish company.

This is one of many vehicles in Tom Hanks’ private collection. It is a model manufactured in the eighties and was developed in Poland as a licensed copy of the Fiat 126, to which the term Polski and the letter p were added to distinguish it.