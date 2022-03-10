Tom Cruise reappears a day after the photos of his alleged aesthetic retouching

This Tuesday, Tom Cruise went viral on social media after some photographs where he appeared more changed than normal. The famous actor of ‘Mission Impossible 7‘ was attending a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants with his son Connor Cruise when photographers hunted him down.

Soon these images began to circulate on social networks and there were many fans who noticed that his face had changed a little more than how we remembered it before, so the rumors about whether he had undergone an operation or aesthetic retouching were imminent.

In the photographs you can see Tom’s face more swollen than usual as he greeted the fans. “Surgery? Weight? Role for a movie? Age?? It’s hard to believe he suddenly looks this different” or “What the hell is going on with his face? Do you have an allergic reaction?“, were some of the messages that we could read on Twitter.

Now, and as shown by the dailymail exclusively, the actor has reappeared in public. On this occasion he has been seen this Wednesday, a day after the photos at the baseball game, at a private airport in Los Angeles landing after piloting his own plane and before quickly leaving with his motorcycle.

In the photos, what can you see clicking here, we see him in a matching blue sweatshirt with a baseball cap. The actor did not want to make any statement about the viral photos and, on the contrary, he was most animated when going down the stairs of the plane.

…

I’m sure you’re interested…

Nicole Kidman confesses how she experienced the harassment she suffered after her divorce with Tom Cruise