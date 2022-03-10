Timothe Chalamet’s Willy Wonka movie delayed until December 2023

The next big movie Timothy Chalamet has just suffered an unexpected setback, as well as half a schedule of outstanding DC Comics releases in the world of cinema. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, we have had delays in all kinds of audiovisual projects: feature films, series, video games… We are already used to knowing that the release dates that are originally published are subject to change until the last minute. instant. wonkathat new film of the protagonist of Call Me by Your Name, is delayed until December 15, 2023.

Originally, the film was going to be launched, in theory, on March 17 of that same year. Luckily it has not been delayed until 2024 and it has only been a few months that have affected the deployment of the work itself, unlike those mentioned DC films that have had some other very important delay. Flash and Aquaman 2for example, they go from being released this 2022 to 2023. And the new movie Shazam!to everyone’s surprise, will now be released this December by the hand of Avatar 2.

A movie with a great team

Paul Kingwhich moved us with Paddington and made us cry with laughter space force, and now he has the opportunity to present us again this magical adventure of Willy Wonka with the young Chalament picking up the baton from Johnny Depp, who played the character for the last time on celluloid causing some impact in the audiovisual. In the cast we will also find Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, and Matt Lucas accompanying the protagonist.

wonkathe real name of the film, possibly offers a very different vision of the character, leaving aside the pure fantasy and focusing even more on a somewhat darker vision.