This was the extravagant wedding of Isaac Brizuela, the idol of Chivas

Isaac Brizuela at his wedding

March 09, 2022 1:52 p.m.

Isaac Brizuela In addition to being one of the players of Chivas is the soul mate of Karen Ulloa, whom he married in a grand ceremony years ago. The wedding was attended by her close circle of friends, as well as some familiar faces from Liga MX soccer.

His way to the altar came 7 years after starting their romantic relationship. The offensive of the Sacred Flock was in charge of giving his fiancee the best day of her life in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco where the religious ceremony was held.

How was Isaac Brizuela’s wedding?

Isaac Brizuela’s wedding

In the social networks of each one, it was shown how the celebration was carried out: Karen’s dress was princess-style and she accompanied it with a tiara. While among the guests were Carlos Cisneros and Alejandro Mayorga.

Isaac Brizuela and Karen Ulloa

The decoration of the room had a huge arch of lights ideal for the first photos of the idol of Chivas and his wife. In addition, hundreds of candles detached from the ceiling to give a romantic atmosphere in the first dance that was captured on camera.

