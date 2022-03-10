This was all that was announced at the first Apple Event of 2022

2022 looks to be spectacular in every way, although in particular, in terms of technology, it seems that this year we will have a lot of surprises. We know that companies in this industry are always looking to innovate and present products that make our lives easier or that connect us with the whole world. And that’s just what Apple just did with its first event of the yearwhere they threw the house out the window announcing many interesting things.

Some days ago, the company left us with a square eye launching an invitation to accompany them in a very special livestream, as they have done since the coronavirus reached the entire planet. In said image they only revealed that the broadcast would be on March 8 at 12 noon (Central Mexico time) and in addition to including the iconic ‘la manzanita’ logo in different colors, they also promoted it with the phrase “peek performance”which in Spanish they put “a speed date”.

Apple kicked off 2022 with an event full of surprises

Finally the day came and after a few rumours, but above all expectation, Apple pulled out its first arsenal of 2022. Directly from its facilities in Cupertino, Tim Cook welcomed this long-awaited event and absolutely nothing was saved from the beginning. Why do we say it? Well, it turns out they started with Apple TV +mentioning the series and films in which they have worked in this time as CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington, who are nominated for an Oscar in 2022.

However, they also revealed that are working on other productions like Spirited, Luck, Argylleas well as with a lot of Hollywood stars. And speaking of their streaming platform, they mentioned that to air Friday night Major League Baseball games (MLB). But after this, they went full with the iPhone 13 including a new color for its flagship device: intense green that surely many will want and will be able to pre-order it on March 11 but it will be available on March 18.

Surprise! We have a redesigned iPhone SE

After this brief news, Tim Cook went on to mention how powerful Apple’s chips are. And it was here that we went back, mentioning that the iPhone SE will include the A15 Bionic chipa more affordable model for all consumers that will offer most of the features that Apple’s newest phones now have, as it is 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8, giving the public enormous speed with 15.8 billion operations for minutes.

this smartphone will have TouchID and will have a 4.7-inch screen, And if this wasn’t enough, also will have a better battery and 5G technology (the latter at least in the United States). Speaking of the camera, it will still be 12 megapixels, but incorporating many of the features that we have in the most current models. This iPhone SE will come in three colors: Product Red, Midnight Blue, and Stellar White for $429, and pre-orders start March 11 and will be available March 18.

iPad Air will have sensational tools

After announcing the new iPhone SE, Tim Cook gave us news about the iPad Airwhich will take you to the next level. Apple mentioned that its most popular tablet will have a lot of spectacular improvements thanks to the M1 chip, the same one that includes the Pro model, which gives it a 60% better performance, which makes it more powerful than the previous version. With it you will be able to draw, design and even play with incredible speed and that, according to those from Cupertino, surpasses the Windows computer of the same price.

Regarding the camera, it will remain UltraWide with 12 megapixels and will have the centered framing function. Regarding connectivity, they announced that 5G finally reaches the iPad Air and for the first time it will have a USB type C input. Last but not least, it will also support Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air will come in five colors, cost $599 in 64GB and 256GB capacities with Wi-Fi and cellular modelsand it’s time to break the pig.

A new super powerful chip arrives: M1 Ultra

The Mac also had its stellar moment at the first Apple Event of 2022. To give you an idea of ​​what we spoke to them, they announced a new chip: the M1 Ultra. With this little friend, users will experience a level of performance and efficiency never before seen on a desktop computerWell, those from Cupertino connected two M1 Max chips, making it super powerful and with the ability to have 128 GB of unified memory. A true wonder to get your creativity out and work.

The M1 Ultra and Mac OS will make all users have a unique experience with which they can create from songs, videos and much more. And maybe right now you are wondering, and what devices will this chip work with? Well, hold on, since those of ‘la manzanita’ broke the bank revealing two completely new products: the new one MacStudio and StudioDisplay. But don’t worry, here we will tell you step by step what these jewels are that you will want to have in your lives.

Mac Studio and Studio Display join the Apple family

The Mac Studio is an impressive and compact CPU that will allow you to create the studio of your dreams, no matter what you do.. Imagine that in addition to being a jewel it has tickets HDMI, 4 Thunderbolt, one ethernet port, two USB-A, one 3.5mm jack input, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and one SD slot. With this you can connect four screens and even a 4k television to work like never before.

And now yes, it’s time to take out the trash and collect all the savings they have if they want to put together this little jewel that Apple announced. The Mac Studio with M1 Max, 32 GB of unified memory and expansion capacity to 512 GB in SSD will cost 1999 dollars –more or less about 42 thousand 687 Mexican pesos–, while the same device with M1 Ultra, 64 GB of unified memory and expandability to 1 TB in SSD will cost 3999 green (that is, 85 thousand 409 mexa morlacos).

StudioDisplay It is a 27-inch, 14.7 million pixel screen, which supports 5K retina and comes with True Tone technology.. You will be able to adjust it to certain degrees thanks to its support and you will even have the chance to accommodate it horizontally or vertically. To check how the wave is, it includes the A13 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, centered focus, three microphones with noise cancellation, six high-fidelity speakers that will support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

As for other Apple devices, you will be able to connect them to three USB-C inputs and a Thunderbolt port.. As if that wasn’t enough, the Studio Display comes with a new Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard in silver and black to match it beautifully. And speaking of prices, the company confirmed that it will cost $1,599 –something like 34 thousand 159 Mexican pesos– and will come in different glass configurations and stands. Both the screen and the CPU can be pre-order starting today and they will be available until next March 18.