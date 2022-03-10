This ‘Uncharted’ Actor Had a Real Hard Time on Filming Because He’s Allergic to Cats – CINEMABLEND

Michis are not for everyone. One of the ‘Uncharted’ actors turned out to be very allergic, so it took a long time to film his scenes.

After hardly anyone bet on it since its pre-production, Uncharted: Off the Map ended up becoming a worldwide success, with Tom Holland reaffirming that it is more than spider-man. And as if she couldn’t be more perfect, had a michi within the cast, which caused many problems for one of the actors and even the director Ruben Fleischer.

‘Uncharted: Off the map’: 10 behind-the-scenes images with Tom Holland that no fan can miss

For those who are fans of the video games on which the series is based, surely you already know that was Mark Wahlberg who had allergy problems with a cat, because Sully, his character, owns a michi who was tenderly named Mr. Whiskers.

As can be seen from the previews, Sully carries his furry companion in a backpack, and, evidently thanks to the magic of cinema and the professionalism of the also actor of Ted, at the end of the day the work came out, but it cost the director many takes: “It was difficult to film those scenes because Mark couldn’t be around for very long. But they both behaved very well.”said the also director of Venom to ScreenRant.

Mark Wahlberg is allergic to the cat in ‘Uncharted’



As well as confirming how well everything turned out in the end for Mark, Ruben also gave credit to the michi actor, as he said that he understood perfectly what it was all about: “When the cat jumps out of the backpack at the end of the movie it was perfect timing, I couldn’t have asked for better because filming with animals is so hard sometimes. Mr. Whiskers knew exactly when it was his turn to start and he gave away his line just in time.”.

This, in addition to reminding us how talented the animals that we get to see on screen are, also tells us about some adversities that actors must overcome throughout their profession, Wahlberg is not the only one with allergies to kittens, also the actor of NewGirl, Lamorne Morriswas allergic to the pet of the protagonist.